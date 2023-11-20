Fresh meals, automated vehicles and sterile tools: A rare look at SGH’s underground operations

SINGAPORE – Before meals reach patients’ beds in Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) wards, they travel underground from a kitchen about 900m away.

Unbeknown to and unseen by most, these meals – along with other tools and equipment used in the hospital on a daily basis – are prepared in a subterranean network of rooms and passageways that span about 2.5km.

Siting facilities such as kitchens and equipment sterilisation rooms underground allows hospitals here to optimise land use and free up space for patient-facing operations at the ground level and above.

On Nov 20, the media got a behind-the-scenes tour of SGH’s tunnel network, part of which was built in 1975.

The network has been expanded over time alongside the health campus, with new buildings such as Outram Community Hospital linked to it.

Among the facilities visited was a kitchen, which whips up three meals a day for about 1,900 patients.

Located under Outram Community Hospital, the kitchen is run by about 120 staff, with the earliest shift starting at 5am, said senior executive chef Tan Loon Liang.

It takes about two hours to get meals to all the patients at meal times, which start at 6.15am for breakfast, 10.15am for lunch and 4.15pm for dinner.

As needs arise, the kitchen’s capacity can be increased to cater to about 2,700 patients daily in the future, Mr Tan said.

Once plated, meals are loaded onto trolleys that keep them hot or cold, depending on the dish, and then taken to the wards either by one of 13 automated guided vehicles or tow truck.