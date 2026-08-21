F ZINE brings together Gen Z career builders and hiring managers to compare experiences, challenge assumptions and offer perspectives on starting a career today

In F ZINE’s Indiependence video discussion, young career builders and employers involved in hiring talk about the realities of job hunting, first jobs and finding your path.

“To get a rejection itself is considered very lucky.”

That was how fresh graduate Philip Vendargon summed up his search for a first job, after applying for close to 200 roles before landing one. Many applications disappeared into silence, says the 25-year-old.

Chelsea Yap, 27, faced a different kind of pressure.

The communications graduate, who now works as an account manager at a fintech company, spent her university years trying to increase her chances of landing what she thought would be her dream first job. Over four years, she completed seven internships – a practice commonly referred to as “intern-maxxing”.

Vendargon and Yap were among four participants in a video conversation that brought together the perspectives of young jobseekers and hiring managers.

Indiependence is an F ZINE initiative featuring honest conversations about things that matter to young Singaporeans. This edition, titled Nobody Knows What They’re Doing (And That’s Okay), brings together young professionals and hiring managers to unpack the anxieties and pressures of job hunting. Watch the conversation below.

The discussion, led by F ZINE’s editor-in-chief Noelle Loh and held at Hideout Coffee Bar, raised a question many young jobseekers are grappling with: What does it really take to start a career today?

Joining Vendargon and Yap were fashion label r y e founder Bessie Ye, whose company is largely made up of Gen Z employees; and Mahdhir Mustaffa, deputy director of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, where about a third of employees are Gen Z.

The discussion built on a series of F ZINE’s People Cam street interviews with young Singaporeans, who spoke candidly about job hunting, career pressure and the transition from school to working life.

Some raised the anxiety of comparison. Roshini Kumaravelu, 25, who works in tech consulting, said seeing “100 people starting new jobs” on LinkedIn could make one wonder: “Am I behind? Am I doing the right thing?”

Others spoke about hiring silence and being left waiting for weeks without knowing if they had been rejected or should move on.

The conversation explores whether job hunting is a numbers game or a precision game, whether messaging hiring managers really helps, and whether the perfect first job is worth chasing at all.

The hiring managers also shared what catches their attention: young jobseekers are not evaluated only on paper.

Ye said what stands out is personality, which goes beyond what’s shown on your CV, or your academic results or experiences.

She added: “When I hire someone, I kind of want to feel that I can learn something from you too.”

Mustaffa said young jobseekers should find ways to show who they are beyond formal credentials. “Surprise me with an interesting achievement that I cannot find in your resume or in any of your socials,” he said.

He added that jobseekers should keep a record of their work, from projects and writing to things they have planned or created. These can serve as proof of concepts that a candidate can do the job, he said.

For Vendargon, getting guidance helped make the job hunt less overwhelming.

In January, he attended a group advisory session under the Polaris by Volunteer Career Advisors (VCA) programme at the Career XP Fair organised by then-Workforce Singapore (WSG). In July, WSG and SkillsFuture Singapore merged to form the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA).

Polaris by VCA connects fresh graduates with volunteer career advisors – industry professionals who can offer career path insights, sector-specific knowledge and personalised career planning.

Vendargon later signed up for one-to-one sessions with the same advisor.

He had expected practical interview tips or resume advice, but found the sessions more reflective than anticipated.

“She asked me really thought-provoking questions, things I never thought about,” he said.

The conversations Vendargon had with his advisor helped him better understand his strengths, aspirations and what he wanted from a job.

“I think it helped me focus the job applications that I was applying for a little bit better,” he said. “It gave me a greater sense of self and made me more confident when I presented myself in interviews.”

Where young jobseekers can get support Formed through the merger of Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) brings jobs and skills support under one agency to enable Singaporeans to take charge of their careers, learn for life and grow in fulfilling roles. For young Singaporeans who are unsure where to begin, SWDA offers career resources and guidance to help them take the next step from school to work. Get advice from industry professionals

Polaris by VCA connects graduating students and recent graduates with experienced professionals who can offer sector-specific insights and practical one-to-one guidance on career planning.

Discover what suits you

The Polaris programme helps you understand your strengths, interests and career goals through personalised career coaching and a career development plan, so you can make more informed decisions about your next move.

Build experience while you explore

To help fresh graduates ease into full-time work, the GRaduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) programme offers traineeships where you can gain hands-on experience, develop workplace skills and explore different career paths while building your professional network.