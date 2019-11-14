French traveller jailed four days for making offensive gesture at officers at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - A French traveller was sentenced to jail for four days and fined $3,000 for making an offensive gesture at Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on Sept 20, ICA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 13).

The traveller became agitated when he was directed for further checks at the Changi Airport Terminal 1 departure hall. He was subsequently arrested, and sentenced on Oct 3. No other details were given.

ICA said officers are protected by the law when carrying out their duties and should also be treated with dignity and politeness. There is no tolerance for threatening, abusing or insulting public servants who are carrying out their duties and action will be taken against those who disregard the law, it warned.