Both SO France outlets in Singapore will close by February.

SINGAPORE – French restaurant SO France announced on Jan 13 that it will be ceasing operations in Singapore by February.

Its outlet at DUO Galleria mall in Bugis will be open until Jan 25 , while the cafe at Alliance Francaise de Singapour in Newton will have its last day of service on Feb 28 .

The restaurant at DUO Galleria is accompanied by a gourmet grocery store, which sells products sourced from France.

SO France said in a Facebook post on Jan 13: “From the bottom of our hearts: Merci for being part of our story. We hope this is not goodbye, but simply a bientot.”

The announcement follows that of the closure of The Halia in Botanic Gardens. The Asian fusion restaurant announced on J an 8 that it would be closing in mid-March .

Farm-to-table restaurant Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari, which come under Spa Esprit Group, closed on Jan 11 .

The Straits Times has contacted SO France for more information.