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The Singapore Food Agency said Paul Singapore had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period for failing to keep the licensed premises free of cockroach infestation.

SINGAPORE – French bakery Paul’s outlet at the Paragon mall in Orchard Road has been suspended for two weeks due to cockroach infestation.

In a media reply, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on June 29 that the licensee, Paul Singapore, had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period for failing to keep the licensed premises free of cockroach infestation.

The suspension, which started on June 23, is in place till July 6 , said SFA.

The agency said that a licensee that accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have its licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

The licensee must fix all lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises, said SFA.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises must re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers, the agency said.

The licensee must also ensure that any food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3, the agency added.

Those who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators can report them at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback

Paul Singapore has other outlets across the island, including at Suntec City and Jewel Changi Airport.

The Straits Times has contacted Paul Singapore for more information.