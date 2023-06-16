French air base marks 25 years as training ground for RSAF fighter pilots and air crew

SINGAPORE - Trainee fighter pilots from the Singapore air force have been honing flying tactics and basic skills since 1998 at an air base near Bordeaux in south-western France.

On Thursday, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) marked 25 years of the RSAF’s Advanced Jet Training Detachment or 150 Squadron at Cazaux Air Base with a celebration that featured a combined flypast by the RSAF’s M-346 aircraft and FASF Alpha Jets.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen who saw the flypast, also received a briefing on the detachment’s training programme, and flew onboard the M-346 aircraft for a familiarisation flight, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Friday.

For 25 years, Cazaux Air Base has been home to 150 Squadron, which comprises generations of instructor pilots, air force engineers, fighter aircrew trainees, support staff and their families.

These overseas training and detachments allow the RSAF to overcome the land and airspace constraints of Singapore, the statement said.

Highlighting the importance of Cazaux Air Base, Dr Ng said: “After the trainees get their basic wings, most of them come here before they go on to fighter jets, and this is where the fundamentals of flying tactics and basic skills are honed.”

Earlier, Dr Ng met French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr Ng and Mr Lecornu reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including in areas like defence technology, and boosting cooperation on the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

Dr Ng said: “Minister Lecornu and I shared perspectives on security challenges in our region. He has committed the French defence force to have a greater presence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. I think it is a good partnership and we look forward to strengthening defence ties.”

There is a strong and broad-based defence relationship between Singapore and France, the statement said. Both armed forces and defence establishments conduct regular professional exchanges and high-level exchanges, including joint military exercises, and attend courses and dialogues in each other’s countries.