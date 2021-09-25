Free weekend testing at 11 regional screening and quick test centres

Eight regional screening centres and three quick test centres will stay open on weekends from today for people with acute respiratory symptoms to receive free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday noted that these individuals currently have to visit private general practitioner clinics operating as Swab and Send Home clinics, but they may not all be open on weekends.

The 11 centres will facilitate prompt testing at weekends, said the ministry.

Visits are by appointment only to prevent overcrowding. Bookings are open from 6pm on Friday to 3pm on Sunday for that weekend, said MOH.

Bookings can be made on the same day, up to two hours before the visit slot, and appointments are subject to availability.

"We encourage symptomatic individuals to get their confirmatory PCR test quickly so that they can get appropriate care if needed.

"This will also provide earlier protection to family members, colleagues and friends who might otherwise come into contact with the infected individual," said MOH.

At a virtual media conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said testing remains key to detecting infections early and minimising the risk of further transmissions.

Antigen rapid test kits are being given to companies, and employees are strongly encouraged to self-test regularly, said Mr Gan, who is one of three co-chairs of the task force.

"We would also like to urge everyone to make testing a way of life and self-test before visiting crowded places or visiting those who are more vulnerable, such as the elderly or children," he added.

The eight regional screening centres are the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East Street 21; former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio Street 54; former temporary Yishun bus interchange in Yishun Central; former Coral Primary School in Pasir Ris Street 51; former Innova Junior College in Champions Way; former Bishan Park Secondary School in Sin Ming Walk; former Bedok North Secondary School in Jalan Damai; and former Serangoon Junior College in Upper Serangoon Road.

Regular testing to be part of life in new normal Singapore is stepping up its Covid-19 surveillance testing regime so that individuals can better protect their family members, colleagues and friends against the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health yesterday outlined what is being done on this front: AT THE WORKPLACE • Workers in essential services or higher-risk settings will be tested at least once a fortnight, under mandatory rostered routine testing, using either the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test or antigen rapid test (ART). • From Oct 1, front-line workers in selected high-risk sectors - including healthcare, food and beverage, and the public service - will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo an ART twice a week, under the vaccinate or regular test regime. • All other companies are encouraged to apply for ART kits for their on-site staff via the GoBusiness platform at www.gobusiness.gov.sg/ timelimitedrrt and do weekly testing over a two-month period. TESTING AT HOME AND IN THE COMMUNITY • A nationwide distribution of ART kits to households is scheduled to be completed by today. Distribution to schools is ongoing. • The authorities urge everyone to exercise social responsibility, reduce social interactions and self-test using ART kits regularly for early detection. Asymptomatic individuals who test positive via ART should self-isolate at home and not rush to clinics or hospitals. • If someone has acute respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, flu or runny nose, they may visit a Swab and Send Home (Sash) clinic to take a confirmatory PCR swab test. • From today, eight regional screening centres and three quick test centres will be open on weekends to provide free confirmatory PCR swab tests for people who experience symptoms and are not able to go to nearby Sash clinics.

The three quick test centres that will stay open on weekends are the MOE Heritage Centre in Commonwealth Drive; Bishan Sports Hall in Bishan Street 14; and Bedok Town Square in New Upper Changi Road.

• More details are available at www.go.gov.sg/ari-weekend-testing