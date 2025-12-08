Free weekend late-night shuttle buses from Clarke Quay to other parts of town, Tampines, Jurong
SINGAPORE – Partygoers in Clarke Quay can now enjoy free rides around the vicinity and to Tampines and Jurong every Friday and Saturday night.
The CQ Night Shuttle offers two types of services: the Town Shuttle and the Home Shuttle.
The hourly Town Shuttle, which can seat 23 people, will loop around six locations in town from 11pm to 3am. The locations it will cover are:
CQ @ Clarke Quay (Tan Tye Place)
Somerset MRT Exit A, Bus Stop (08121)
ION Orchard
Ascott Orchard
Plaza Singapura (Oldham Lane)
Raffles City Singapore (Swissôtel The Stamford entrance)
According to the Town Shuttle schedule, it will take 10 minutes to get from one stop to the next on the loop.
Those living near Tampines and Jurong can also get a free ride to one of two locations via the one-way Home Shuttle, which will depart from CQ @ Clarke Quay at 4am. The two locations are:
Tampines Central 4 (Tampines MRT Exit B)
Jurong (West Gate drop off point)
The shuttle to each location can seat 45 people each.