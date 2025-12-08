Free weekend late-night shuttle buses from Clarke Quay to other parts of town, Tampines, Jurong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The CQ Night Shuttle will be available every Friday and Saturday night.

SINGAPORE – Partygoers in Clarke Quay can now enjoy free rides around the vicinity and to Tampines and Jurong every Friday and Saturday night .

The CQ Night Shuttle offers two types of services: the Town Shuttle and the Home Shuttle .

The hourly Town Shuttle, which can seat 23 people , will loop around six locations in town from 11pm to 3am . The locations it will cover are:

CQ @ Clarke Quay (Tan Tye Place)

Somerset MRT Exit A, Bus Stop (08121)

ION Orchard​

Ascott Orchard

Plaza Singapura ​(Oldham Lane)

Raffles City Singapore (Swissôtel The Stamford entrance)

According to the Town Shuttle schedule, it will take 10 minutes t o get from one stop to the next on the loop.

Those living near Tampines and Jurong can also get a free ride to one of two locations via the one-way Home Shuttle, which will depart from CQ @ Clarke Quay at 4am. The two locations are:

Tampines Central 4 (Tampines MRT Exit B)

Jurong (West Gate drop off point)

The shuttle to each location can seat 45 people each .