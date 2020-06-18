Free virtual tours to delve into history of S'pore neighbourhoods

While Chip Bee Gardens may be known today for its array of boutiques and cafes, the dining enclave was originally a military estate for British soldiers in the 1950s.

People tend to associate the neighbourhood with affluence, like most places in Holland Village, said long-time resident and financial planner Chen Kim Yen, who has lived in the area for 45 years.

"Some say Holland Village is only a food street, or a bank street," said Ms Chen with a laugh. "But there's more to it. There's a lot of rich culture and heritage tucked away in different corners."

This weekend, she will be dispelling any misconceptions that people have of the neighbourhood in a free virtual tour showcasing the area's history.

The tour is organised by My Community, a civic group promoting Singapore's history, and it marks the first time that the non-profit organisation is conducting virtual tours in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the first in a series of four virtual tours, which will see long-time residents and volunteer guides collaborating to give participants an inside look into the history of different areas, including Tanglin Halt, Redhill and Tiong Bahru.

Held on the videoconferencing platform Zoom, this weekend's tours will take place at 10am on Saturday and Sunday. Each tour will last for 11/2 hours and is capped at 80 participants. Another edition of the Holland Village tour will take place on the third weekend of July.

Describing heritage as an "ongoing process", My Community co-founder Kwek Li Yong said: "During this period of uncertainty, it is important for us to explore who we are, what heritage is and why it is important.

"Through this process, we can negotiate our identity and sense of place, as well as strengthen community bonds to keep the community spirit alive and bolster the Singaporean identity."

The tour will rely on a mix of Google Street View, commentary and curated photographs that residents have contributed to share the area's heritage with participants.

Mr Jan Chow, 41, one of the volunteer guides involved in the tour, said the team had created about 15 points of interest for this weekend's tour. "When we click on them, you'll be able to see the place as it is today on Google Street View and compare it to the past with the photos that we've pinned.

"Us guides will also be providing commentary to explain the backstory behind these places," he said.

Some historical places that participants can expect to see on the tour include the aforementioned Chip Bee Gardens, the Eng Wah open-air theatre which closed down in 1985 and Shuang Long Shan cemetery - Singapore's last Hakka cemetery.

The historical aspect of the neighbourhood's history may not be as well known to the general public, which is why business development manager Kevin Chong, 57, signed up for the tour.

Mr Chong said he wanted to learn more about Holland Village's history from the personal experiences of those who have lived there, citing how people's knowledge of the neighbourhood tended to centre around its commercial businesses. "I think this tour will provide a new layer of information and depth about the site from the perspective of the community."

• Those keen on participating in these virtual tours can register at www.mycommunity.eventbrite.sg