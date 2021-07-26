Free test kits for visitors of 2 markets as Fishery Port cluster grows to 792

Residents living around Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre and 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market will be able to collect free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits today and tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is working with the People's Association to distribute the kits to individuals who had visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days, such as residents living in the vicinity of these centres.

The latest collection exercise will be over two days at the residents' committee centres near both markets.

"Eligible persons are strongly encouraged to collect and perform self-testing using these ART kits," said MOH last night.

Members of the public can go to https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/art for more details.

Singapore recorded 117 locally transmitted cases yesterday, including 38 unlinked cases, as well as eight imported cases.

Among the community cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

MOH also announced in its daily update that 46 new cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 792.

Two new clusters - linked to Case 65893 and Case 65846 - were reported by MOH yesterday, while three clusters were closed.

Two new cases were added to the Case 65893 cluster, while one case was added to the Case 65846 cluster. Both clusters now have three cases each. No further details were provided.

Five new cases were added to both the Samy's Curry Restaurant cluster - which now has 13 cases - and the KTV cluster, which has 237 cases.

"As there have been no more cases linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, 119 Bukit Merah View and Case 64394 clusters for the past two incubation periods (28 days), the clusters have now been closed," added MOH.

There are now 25 active clusters which have between three and 792 infections each.

The number of new cases in the community surged to 1,056 cases in the past week, from 324 cases in the week before.

"We are likely to continue to see a high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them, to contain (the virus') spread in the community," said MOH.

The number of unlinked community cases also rose to 136 cases in the past week, from 24 cases in the week before.

Over the last 28 days, 16 people required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit or died of Covid-19. Among them, seven were unvaccinated, nine were partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated.

Giving an update on the nation's vaccination programme, MOH said a total of 7.13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as at last Saturday.

More than 50 per cent of the population - or 3.02 million people - have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, more than 82,400 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been given to 67,743 people.