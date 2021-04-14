Free pre-dawn meals for over 800 fasting Muslim migrant workers

As Muslims across Singapore yesterday had their first sahur, or pre-dawn meal before beginning the fast during the month of Ramadan, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad and a number of volunteers were at the Quick Build Dormitory in Choa Chu Kang Grove.

There, they handed out more than 800 meals - which included chapati (unleavened flatbread), dhal (lentil curry) and dessert, as well as fruit and milk - to Muslim migrant workers.

Mr Zaqy said in a Facebook post: "It is heartening to see Singaporeans from all walks of life coming together to support our migrant workers in a bid to make this Ramadan even more meaningful for them.

"Many have been away from their families and loved ones for some time due to Covid-19 travel restrictions."

Mr Zaqy had his pre-dawn meal with the Muslim migrant workers and joined them in a morning congregational prayer.

"I am especially thankful reflecting on how, a year ago, we had marked the start of Ramadan during the circuit breaker under very different conditions. We are now in a much better situation, and on a path of recovery," he said.

The pre-dawn meals were an initiative of the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement Group; non-governmental organisation collective Homeforall Migrants; and SDI Academy, which provides skills-based training for migrant workers.

This year, Muslims in Singapore have been able to safely resume Ramadan activities like terawih - evening congregational prayers - and porridge distribution at mosques.

Last week, MOM also announced that dormitories will be allowed to hold congregational prayer sessions for up to 200 attendees during Ramadan.

Mr Ullah Sharif, 42, was one of the migrant workers who attended the terawih congregational prayers at Westlite Juniper dormitory in Mandai on Monday night.

The safety supervisor, who is from Bangladesh, said: "Most of us are very happy to be able to have terawih prayers this year, as it has been a long time since we could pray as a group."



Staff and volunteers at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands distributing packets of porridge, a tradition during Ramadan - which began yesterday - to residents in the afternoon. A mosque spokesman said that 400 packets had been catered, of which 100 were given to workers at the Woodlands Health Campus site that is near the mosque. The tradition had to be put on hold during the circuit breaker period last year, but porridge distribution is resuming at 46 mosques in Singapore this Ramadan. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Porridge distribution, a tradition practised by mosques and some community centres in Singapore, also resumed yesterday.

Porridge can be collected at various mosques across Singapore, typically between 4pm and 6pm.