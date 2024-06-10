Free MRT rides on TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore during June 21 preview

SINGAPORE - The public can explore and ride MRT trains for free along seven new stations of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) during a preview on June 21 and take part in various activities, ahead of the opening of the fourth stage of the line on June 23.

The seven new stations of TEL Stage 4 are Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore.

In a statement on June 10, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the public can access the stations during the preview on June 21 from noon to 9pm, by train or bus.

If travelling there by train, passengers can take a free shuttle train service from Gardens by the Bay station to Tanjong Rhu station. Shuttle trains will run at a frequency of about eight minutes.

To get on a shuttle train, passengers must alight at Gardens by the Bay station, go to the concourse level and tap out at the fare gates next to the passenger service centre to end their paid journey. They will then have to follow signs leading them to the other end of the concourse and the shuttle train platform.

Separately, they can also take the Circle Line and alight at Stadium MRT station, and walk for 10 to 15 minutes via the Tanjong Rhu footbridge to Tanjong Rhu station.

Alternatively, the public can take bus services, including 11, 30 and 158, that stop near or outside TEL Stage 4 stations.