Free memberships and perks for wives, mums of HomeTeam NSmen

In recognition of their contributions to national service, wives and mothers of Home Team operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) are getting free two-year HomeTeamNS family memberships along with other perks.

Called Everyday (Her)oes, the initiative was announced by Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo yesterday, which was also Mother's Day.

"Wives and mothers play an integral role in sharing responsibilities and balancing duties to the family and country so that our NSmen can serve with peace of mind," said Mrs Teo at the HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Our Tampines Hub.

"The free memberships, perks and family programmes are our way of saying thank you to these extraordinary women who have served the nation in their own way," said Mrs Teo, who is also HomeTeamNS president.

Two-year family memberships cost $20.

The Everyday (Her)oes package includes discount vouchers for a range of food and beverage, lifestyle and entertainment outlets, as well as reduced booking rates for HomeTeamNS clubhouse facilities.

There are about 200,000 HomeTeamNS members and five clubhouses in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Tampines and Sembawang. The launch event at Our Tampines Hub was attended by about 200 NSmen and their families.

Ms Elaine Tan, 36, a secondary school teacher and mother of three young children, said: "It can be a challenge to manage everything on our own when our husbands have to attend to their NS duties, so to see our efforts recognised by this initiative gives me much encouragement."

Her husband, Major (NS) Su Caizheng, 36, is a Singapore Civil Defence Force NSman and was appointed an honorary aide-de-camp to President Halimah Yacob earlier this month.

Ms Tan said she was looking forward to taking her children swimming at the clubhouse in Bukit Batok, a five-minute drive from their home in Choa Chu Kang.

Ms Shafiyah Sarwan, 58, was at the event with her son Danial Hakim, 27, who is an Inspector (NS) in the Jurong Police Division.

Said Ms Shafiyah, a childcare centre manager: "It's a good initiative for wives and mothers of NSmen. For me, usually my life is just home and work, but now I know there's something else I can do too."

Wives and mothers of Home Team NSmen can redeem their free memberships at www. hometeamns.sg/everydayheroes.

At the point of application, the NSmen must be HomeTeamNS ordinary members with at least two years of valid membership.

The full list of benefits can be found at www.hometeamns.sg/amazing-treatz