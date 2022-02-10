Free HPV jab for women with blue or orange Chas cards in fight against cervical cancer

SINGAPORE - Women between the ages of 18 and 26 from lower income families can now get free human papillomavirus, or better known as HPV, vaccination to fight cervical cancer.

Available until Oct 30, Temasek Foundation will be fully funding any out-of-pocket costs for the vaccination for eligible women who hold a valid blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) card.

The vaccinations can be done at Chas general practitioner clinics.

Normally, one dose of HPV vaccination would cost up to $23 for orange or blue Chas cardholders at polyclinics. A full round of the vaccination would require three doses.

Cervical cancer is the 10th most common cancers among Singaporean women and the fourth leading causes of deaths in women aged 15 to 44, despite being one of the most preventable cancers.

The Temasek Foundation HPV Immunisation Programme, partnered by Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), was launched on Thursday (Feb 10) at the SCS Cancer Rehabilitation Centre.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who attended the event, said that there remains a lack of awareness and uptake in some population groups.

"This (programme) will greatly increase the accessibility of the HPV vaccine by removing cost barriers associated with the vaccination and will go a long way towards improving vaccine uptake in this group."

Other than women aged between 18 to 26, those who have received their first dose before they turn 27 are also eligible to complete the remaining doses under the programme by the age of 45.

A survey by Temasek Foundation in August last year found that among 406 women, HPV vaccination rate was just 19.2 per cent. Less than 50 per cent of women from low-income backgrounds aged 27 to 45 were aware of cervical cancer prevention with HPV vaccination.

University student Ms Farhana Juhar, 22, attended the event on Thursday to be one of the first to be vaccinated as part of the programme. Ms Farhana, whose parents are a security officer and a housewife, holds a blue Chas card.

She said: "I read an article online about a cervical cancer survivor who was aiming to spread awareness and be an advocate for women to get vaccinated. It motivated me to get it done since its free under this programme."

Mr Richard Magnus, deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation, said that the programme aims to reach out to more women, especially from low-income families, to be protected against one of the leading causes of death here.

"No daughter, sister, wife or mother should be put at risk of developing cervical cancer," he added.

The foundation has committed up to $2 million to fund the programme, and expects more than 20,000 women to benefit.