Free entry to The Battlebox in Fort Canning Park from Oct 2023

SINGAPORE – Admission to The Battlebox, an underground command centre in Fort Canning Park, will be free to the public when it reopens from Oct 3 under a new operator.

The Battlebox is the site where the British decided to surrender to the Japanese during World War II.

Non-profit arts and culture organisation Global Cultural Alliance will be taking over the subterranean complex from heritage consultancy Singapore History Consultants, which closed the site in May.

The new operator was awarded a contract by the National Parks Board on Feb 20 after an open tender.

Prior to its closure in May, entry to The Battlebox cost $20 for adults and $10 for children aged seven to 12.

Global Cultural Alliance’s assistant manager for content development and partnerships Michel Tan told The Straits Times that the organisation believes the historical site “should be made freely available and easily accessible to the public”.

She added that donations would be encouraged for the site’s upkeep and future content updates.

The Battlebox’s corridors and rooms are located about 9m underground.

The bunker spans some 1,166.5 sq m and is about the size of three basketball courts.

Among its features are a cipher room for decoding messages, a signal room and a plotting room, where the British mapped the locations of friendly and hostile aircraft.

While admission is free, visitors will be charged if they wish to enjoy some of the enhancements that the non-profit will be introducing at the site, such as virtual reality (VR) elements.

Ms Tan said that through the use of VR, visitors will get to immerse themselves in key moments that led up to the British surrender.

“The experience will bring history to life by letting people be involved in those scenes and not just be passive bystanders reading about history that has passed,” said Ms Tan.

She noted that the non-profit – which previously operated properties such as The Arts House and Goodman Arts Centre, and produces concerts such as ChildAid – has strengths in programming and production.

By tapping its multifaceted experience, it will offer visitors “deeper learning opportunities” at The Battlebox when it reopens, she added.

The prices of the VR experiences, as well as guided tours of the bunker, will be announced when ready.