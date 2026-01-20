Free dance-friendly mirrored space now available at Marina South Pier MRT

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Known as MirrorMoves, the space is available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis and can comfortably accommodate 10 to 15 dancers.

SINGAPORE – Dancers now have a new place to practise for free at Marina South Pier MRT station, where a 6 m-by-6m mirro red space has been introduced in January as part of SMRT’s Communities in Station programme.

The Marina South Pier location was chosen for its spacious layout and lower footfall, allowing dance activities to take place without affecting passenger flow.

The mirrored wall has been welcomed by dance enthusiasts and community groups alike, including Singapore Fashion Runway (SFR), a social enterprise that works with people with special needs.

“Our (youngsters) enjoy music and movement, so dance has naturally become part of what we do,” SFR founder Eileen Y ap, 50, told The Straits Times.

“Since our centre is here, we train at Marina South Pier first before performing outside. We are currently rehearsing for the Chingay Parade 2026, which will be our third time participating.”

Separately, mirrors along the underground linkway connecting Bayfront MRT station to Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) were recently frosted following public feedback about pedestrian congestion.

An MBS spokesperson told ST that the mirrored wall near Bayfront MRT was frosted to “facilitate seamless pedestrian flow”.

The spokesperson said: “This follows public feedback that dance groups have been increasingly using the underground walkway for their dance rehearsals and practice sessions, blocking pedestrian flow at this high-traffic area.”

The frosted glass panels along the underground walkway at Bayfront MRT station. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Meanwhile, other transport operators are also supporting public dance practice. SBS Transit runs a community space with full-length mirrors at the Downtown Line’s Tampines MRT station wellness village .

Open on a walk-in basis when there are no scheduled classes, the spot is suitable for casual dance practice, as well as wellness activities such as yoga and pilates.

Among those who regularly practise at Marina South Pier are Ms Rosalind Chia, 55, and her son, Mr Low Viutton, 22, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Mr Low works as a store manager at SFR and joins other young people to practise dance most weekdays after work.

“Before the mirrors were installed, they would set up a tripod and use their phone’s inner camera to see themselves while dancing,” Ms Chia told ST. “Now with the mirrored wall, it is very spacious and convenient.”

She added that the station’s location – as the last stop on the line – offers relative privacy and easy access. “With the mirrored panel, it’s a bonus for them to look at themselves and practise properly.”

Volunteers and young people with special needs from social enterprise Singapore Fashion Runway practising in the MirrorMoves space at Marina South Pier MRT station on Jan 17. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Ms Chia and her son are part of SFR’s Chingay contingent and rehearse at the MRT station with the troupe every Saturday.

“It definitely adds to the vibrancy of the station. Marina South Pier has been very quiet for years, so we hope more people will come by and use this space,” SFR’s Ms Yap said.