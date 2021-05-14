Free Covid-19 tests for those who visited Changi Airport T3 from May 1

SINGAPORE - Free Covid-19 testing will offered to anyone who had visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 1, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (May 13).

This comes after the ministry had conducted further epidemiological findings. It had announced on Wednesday that it would offer free testing for those who had visited the terminal from May 3 onwards.

With 19 more cases linked to the Changi Airport cluster on Thursday, it is now the largest cluster with 46 cases. All the cases work at, or had been to Changi Airport Terminal 1 or Terminal 3.

The ministry said it will progressively inform affected individuals via SMS, with information on how to book an appointment for their test.

MOH advised all visitors to Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Jewel from May 1 onwards to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They are strongly encouraged to visit a Regional Screening Centre or 'Swab and Send Home' Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test if they feel unwell," it added.