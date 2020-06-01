Free chiropractic care for workers in healthcare industry until end-July

Three chiropractic clinics will provide free consultations and treatment to healthcare workers starting tomorrow, as Singapore exits the circuit breaker period and moves into phase one of reopening.

This initiative is led by chiropractor Shaan Rai, chairman for charity and outreach at the Alliance of Chiropractic Singapore and founder of Vitality Chiropractic Centres in Kembangan .

He is joined by Mr Bradley Power and Mr Steven Holmes from Absolute Chiropractic in Bukit Timah and Mr Brian Morris from Life Chiropractic Centre in Joo Chiat who are also members of the alliance.

“Healthcare workers are the ones helping the community the most. So I hope we can repay them as much as possible through this initiative,” said Mr Rai, 29.

Chiropractic involves analysing and adjusting the spine by hand to correct nerve interference caused by slight misalignments. To correct them, light pressure is applied on the bones of the neck and spine.

Common ailments that Mr Rai expects to see among healthcare workers include headaches as well as neck and back pains due to longer hours of work during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The free service will be offered until July 31 at the three clinics on different weekdays. Appointments are required and should be made by phone or e-mail.

Workers from the healthcare industry need to present valid workplace identification to enjoy the free consultation and treatment.

A typical consultation at Vitality Chiropractic Centres normally costs $150 and includes looking at the health history of the patient, a physical assessment and nerve scans, said Mr Rai.

An X-ray, if required, costs up to $200 but is not included in the free service offered to healthcare workers.