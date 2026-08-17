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SINGAPORE – Up to 12,000 Primary 6 pupils will be able to redeem free breakfast bundles at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets from Sept 3.

Each bundle is worth more than $25 and includes apples, cereal, chicken essence and oat milk, said FairPrice Group in a statement on Aug 17 announcing the return of its Cheers Breakfast Club for a third straight year.

Pupils preparing for the PSLE can redeem the bundles at 51 participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets from 1pm on Sept 3, and during operating hours from Sept 4 to 6. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Primary 6 pupils, or their parents, can redeem a bundle by presenting the pupil’s student card or physical or electronic PSLE examination slip.

The redemption is limited to one bundle per pupil. The 12,000 total represents about 30 per cent of the Primary 6 cohort in Singapore, said FairPrice Group, based on the Ministry of Education’s 2025 Primary 6 cohort size.

More than 2,600 bundles have also been set aside for Primary 6 pupil beneficiaries from self-help groups including the Chinese Development Assistance Council, the Eurasian Association, Yayasan Mendaki and the Singapore Indian Development Association.

Pearlyn Woo, whose son is in Primary 6, said the initiative is a thoughtful one.

“Now that it’s my son’s turn to sit the PSLE, having these breakfast items ready to grab in the morning makes our routine so much easier. Preparing for exams can be stressful so every bit of encouragement counts,” she said.

FairPrice Foundation general manager Jean Khong said: “More than just a meal, we hope every child takes away this message that the PSLE is but one step in our lifelong learning journey.

“Believe in yourself, persevere and know that your community is cheering you on.”

In 2024, when FairPrice Group began its programme distributing free breakfast bundles, all 12,000 bundles were redeemed in less than two days.

In July, the group also announced that 4,500 youngsters aged 12 to 18 will receive a coupon to redeem a protein drink from selected Cheers outlets from July 31 to Aug 31.