Free access to ST online content for guests at Frasers properties

Guests staying in serviced apartments, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels of Frasers Hospitality in seven countries can now get one week of free and unlimited access to The Straits Times' online content.

All they need to do is to log on to a specially created webpage to open a complimentary account and key in a coupon code, which is given to them upon check-in.

There are 22 participating properties, with four in Singapore: Fraser Suites Singapore, Fraser Place Robertson Walk, Fraser Residence Orchard and Fraser Residence Singapore. The others are across Frasers' properties in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia.

Some 27,000 free access cards will be distributed to guests of these places.

ST's tie-up with Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, started on April 1 and it is the second since the first partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts' South-east Asian hotels last November.

Guests who open a complimentary account for ST digital can also sign up for other newsletters curated by ST at str.sg/stnewsletters

These include its latest Asian Insider newsletter that gives readers insights into a fast-changing region from its network of more than 30 correspondents in almost every major Asian capital, as well as in the United States and Europe.

This newsletter is sent out every evening from Monday to Friday as part of ST's efforts to ramp up its coverage of developments across Asia and the world. The ST Asian Insider also has a Facebook page with regular updates on regional news.

Guests can also download the latest issue of The Straits Times Asia Report here - str.sg/asiareport-mar19 - for independent, insider insights into happenings in the region. The magazine will be published once every month from next month.

For round-the-clock updates on breaking news and analysis on what might come next, they can subscribe to ST's global edition straitstimes.com/global

Said Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group: "We want to reach more readers around the world, to showcase our best content on Asia to them. Partnerships are the way to do that.

"We hope that having sampled our content during their stay at Frasers' properties, many will choose to continue to stay with us as readers of The Straits Times products."

Said Frasers Hospitality country general manager Vernon Lee: "Over the years the daily newspapers, like The Straits Times and The Business Times, have evolved with the times, picking up numerous awards but still with an eye on keeping Singaporeans near and far updated not just on world news, but also on what's happening on our home turf."

Hotel and serviced apartment chains which are interested in partnering The Straits Times on this initiative for their guests can e-mail Ms Jade Chang of Circulation Marketing at jchang@sph.com.sg