Free access to SPH e-papers at McDonald's

Diners at McDonald's outlets throughout Singapore can enjoy two weeks' access to the online edition of any Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspaper for free.

During the promotion, which started yesterday and will run until Jan 2 next year, diners can simply follow the instructions on the mat on their tray, scan a QR code and register to activate an account.

They can then enjoy complimentary access to any online SPH newspaper, including The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, The Business Times, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao.

When the two weeks are over, diners can opt to sign up and continue their subscription.

The promotion was launched in conjunction with McDonald's Quality Starts From Within campaign to launch its new Angus BLT burger.