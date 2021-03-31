Free 500ml of hand sanitiser for collection from April 12

All households in Singapore will be able to collect 500ml of hand sanitiser for free from April 12, Temasek Foundation said yesterday.

From April 12 to April 25, residents can self-collect the alcohol-free hand sanitiser from vending machines at all 108 community centres and clubs or at Temasek Shophouse.

Residents must bring up to two clean bottles, and their Singapore Power (SP) utility bills from either March or April containing a QR code, or their SP household account number.

This is the second distribution of free hand sanitiser by Temasek Foundation, with the first distribution occurring last March.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year, Temasek Foundation has also distributed four rounds of free reusable masks to residents.

The automated vending machines used during this distribution are a first in the world, said Temasek Foundation.

These vending machines are able to automate the process of mixing sanitiser concentrate with clean water, and dispensing ready-to-use hand sanitiser into reusable bottles.

It added that this will help to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission from human contact, compared with the labour-intensive process in the first distribution.

The hand sanitiser is available for self-collection 24 hours a day from the vending machines throughout the two-week collection period.

Temasek chairman Lim Boon Heng said: "Through this distribution, we hope to remind Singapore residents to stay safe by practising good hand hygiene."