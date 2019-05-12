Free 2-year HomeTeamNS memberships, benefits for wives and mothers of NSmen

SINGAPORE - In recognition of their contributions to national service, wives and mothers of Home Team national servicemen are getting free two-year HomeTeamNS family memberships along with a range of family-oriented perks.

Called Everyday (Her)oes, the initiative was announced by Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo on Sunday (May 12), which was also Mother's Day, at the HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Our Tampines Hub.

"Wives and mothers play an integral role in sharing responsibilities and balancing duties to the family and country so that our NSmen can serve with peace of mind," said Mrs Teo, who is also HomeTeamNS president.

"The free memberships, perks and family programmes are our way of saying thank you to these extraordinary women who have served the nation in their own way."

Two-year family memberships cost $20, according to the HomeTeamNS website. Also included in the Everyday (Her)oes package are discount vouchers for a range of F&B, lifestyle and entertainment outlets, as well as reduced booking rates for HomeTeamNS clubhouse facilities.

There are about 200,000 HomeTeamNS members and five clubhouses in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Tampines and Sembawang.

The launch event at Our Tampines Hub was attended by about 200 NSmen and their families.

"It can be a challenge to manage everything on our own when our husbands have to attend to their NS duties, so to see our efforts recognised by this initiative gives me much encouragement," said Ms Elaine Tan, 36, a secondary school teacher and mother of three young children.

Her husband, Major (NS) Su Caizheng, 36, is a Singapore Civil Defence Force NSman and was appointed an honorary aide-de-camp to President Halimah Yacob earlier this month.

Ms Tan added that she was looking forward to taking her children swimming at the HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Bukit Batok, a five-minute drive from their home in Choa Chu Kang.

Ms Shafiyah Sarwan, 58, was at the event with her son Danial Hakim, 27, who is an Inspector (NS) in the Jurong Police Division.

Said Ms Shafiyah, a childcare centre manager: "It's a good initiative for wives and mothers of NSmen. For me, usually my life is just home and work but now I know there's something else I can do too."

Wives and mothers of Home Team NSmen can redeem their free memberships at www.hometeamns.sg/everydayheroes. At the point of application, the NSmen must be HomeTeamNS Ordinary members with at least two years of valid membership.

The full list of benefits can be found at www.hometeamns.sg/amazing-treatz.