Fraudsters target individuals with fake Ninja Van delivery notifications in e-mail phishing scam

SINGAPORE – Logistics company Ninja Van has issued a warning about scammers posing as its representatives via e-mail.

In a media statement on Nov 30, the company said that the fraudsters target unsuspecting individuals through phishing e-mails disguised as delivery notifications, prompting recipients to visit fake websites.

“We do not require our parcel recipients to verify their delivery addresses over e-mail,” said Ninja Van. “We strongly advise the public not to respond to suspicious e-mails or click on any accompanying links.”

It added that parcel recipients are contacted only via official channels, such as its social messaging system NinjaChat, its verified social media and WhatsApp accounts, or e-mail addresses that end with ninjavan.co.

Fraudulent e-mails, the company added, can be identified a number of ways, with one red flag being an e-mail domain that does not end with @ninjavan.co.

Users should also be cautious of similar-looking domain names that may include subtle differences or special characters designed to deceive.

While poor English can be an indicator of a scam, Ninja Van noted that the prevalence of advanced artificial intelligence tools means this should not be the sole criterion for suspicion.

The logistics company said it has updated its parcel delivery scams advisory on its official website and recommended referencing the police’s advisory for further precautionary measures.

The company has not been informed of any victims of these phishing attempts, it added, but advised victims to file a report with the police.

In June, Ninja Van also warned its customers of a WhatsApp survey scam, which lured victims into completing a survey.

Victims in such scams would then be asked to complete other tasks, through which they would eventually be cheated of their money.