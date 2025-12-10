FJ Benjamin founder dies at 90

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Mr Frank Benjamin, who helmed retailer FJ Benjamin for 63 years, died on Dec 10 at the age of 90.

He was known for his knack for sniffing out new, in-vogue fashion brands each time older labels went out of style.

Mr Benjamin retired as founder and chairman of the Singapore-listed retailer in December 2022.

In an obituary, FJ Benjamin hailed Mr Benjamin as “a pioneering figure in Singapore’s retail industry” who “transformed the region’s fashion landscape” after he established the company in 1959.

“Mr Benjamin will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, friends and all who had the honour of knowing him,” read the obituary from FJ Benjamin’s board of directors, management and staff.

Mr Benjamin started his business by distributing international clothing brands that did not have a presence here in the early 70s, when he struck a deal to market the Australian jeans label Amco in Singapore.

He later convinced French luxury label Lanvin to appoint FJ Benjamin as its exclusive franchisee here and set up the first standalone Lanvin boutique in the region at the Hyatt Hotel in 1974.

Following its success, similar franchise deals were signed with Gucci, Fendi and other luxury brands in Singapore as well as Malaysia and Indonesia.

When the luxury houses eventually stopped the arrangements and set up their own chains in the 90s, Mr Benjamin moved to focus on lifestyle brands. He listed the company on the SGX in 1996.

The brands FJ Benjamin has under its belt include the Guess, Marc Jacobs, La Senza and Superdry retail lines.