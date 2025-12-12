Frank Benjamin, founder of FJ Benjamin, is remembered as a tough but caring leader

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Mr Frank Benjamin, who helmed retailer FJ Benjamin for 63 years, is fondly remembered by close associates and employees for being a tough but caring leader.

Mr Benjamin, who retired as founder and chairman of the Singapore-listed retailer in December 2022, died of old age on Dec 10 . He was 90 years old .

He started his business by distributing international clothing brands that did not have a presence here in the early 1970s, when he struck a deal to market Australian jeans label Amco in Singapore.

He later convinced French luxury label Lanvin to appoint FJ Benjamin as its exclusive franchisee here and set up the first standalone Lanvin boutique in the region at the Hyatt Hotel in 1974.

Following its success, similar franchise deals were signed with Gucci, Fendi and other luxury brands, in Singapore as well as Malaysia and Indonesia.

The brands FJ Benjamin has under its belt currently include the Guess, Marc Jacobs, La Senza and Superdry retail lines.

At his funeral at the Choa Chu Kang Jewish Cemetery on Dec 12, those close to Mr Benjamin told The Straits Times that he was a visionary with a tough exterior and a soft core.

Ms Margaret Soo Tho, who was Mr Benjamin’s personal assistant for 15 years before she left the company in 2023, said he was a “gentleman, legend and someone who thinks on his feet”.

“If he had a row with a brand director or manager, he would really lash out at that person and the person would leave the room. Later, he would come to me and say, ‘Go and check on her and see how she’s doing’,” she said.

“I learnt a lot from him, and I think for all the old-timers who have had the opportunity of working for Mr Benjamin, we all really highly regarded him as our leader.”

Ms Bertha Tan, a former brand manager who worked at the company for 20 years, said Mr Benjamin was “fierce but nice”.

She said in jest that her fondest memory of Mr Benjamin was “making her work”.

“He was very decisive… I loved him because of that,” said Ms Tan.

Singapore’s Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel, who is a close friend of Mr Benjamin, said the businessman was a “born leader”.

“He believed that you can be a Jew that is loyal to your tradition and faith, and at the same time, be a citizen of Singapore with every fibre of your being… He really loved this country,” said Rabbi Abergel.

Mr Ahmad Sulaiman, who was Mr Benjamin’s chauffeur, said the retail boss had a “strong character” but was very kind to his staff.

“My mother and father were sick and I was emotionally and financially affected. He was the one who helped me get through it... He helped me emotionally so I could get back on my feet.”

Mr Sulaiman said after Mr Benjamin retired in 2022, he spent much of his time “relaxing and eating”.

“I would always buy him his favourite food – Indian rojak , mee goreng and tahu goreng ,” he said.