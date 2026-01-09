Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The video has captivated more than 118,000 viewers on TikTok.

SINGAPORE – The FIFA World Cup starts only in June, but football fever has already begun for many in Singapore – including one chicken.

A video posted by TikTok user aisyah.jalil on Jan 6 shows a boy passing a small football to a chicken, which “dribbles” and “heads” the ball in response, in what appears to be the void deck of an HDB block. The text in the video says: “POV: it’s 2026 and you’re playing football with a rooster”.

Tagging the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in the caption, the user also wrote with tongue in cheek: “FAS latest signing”.

The post has since garnered more than 118,000 views on TikTok, with netizens gushing about how wholesome the moment was.

A commenter said: “This is that one post that makes me feel so happy.”

Another, referring to a French sportswear brand, quipped: “The Original ‘Le Coq Sportif’...”.

Viewers also praised the child for being gentle with the animal, saying he is a “good trainer”, while others joked that the chicken has better skills than most people.

One viewer wrote: “What a WONDERFUL BOY! So unselfish to share his ball, and so caring to share his time with wildlife! To the PARENTS – well done for raising him with awareness to share (his) home with the animal world!”

Another user commented on the “need to add these two players to our Singapore squad... The potential is there”.



Chickens have had a long association with football. The French Football Federation’s emblem includes a cockerel, which the two-time World Cup champions sport on their jerseys, while English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur’s logo boasts a cockerel atop a football.