Four TTSH wards locked down over new Covid-19 cluster. What does a lockdown entail?

SINGAPORE - Four wards have been locked down at Tan Tock Seng Hospital following the detection of a Covid-19 cluster that includes 13 patients and staff members so far.

The hospital's chief executive Eugene Soh said: "When a ward is locked down, this means that there is no in-or-out movement within the ward, with restricted movement for both patients and staff, and only for essential testing, such as a test in the radiology department, for instance."

When such tests are required, full precautions are taken in moving people. There are strict restrictions on entry into the ward, and further patients will not be admitted, he added.

In addition, a dedicated group of staff takes care of the ward.

"Within the wards, there are enhanced infection control procedures and we have to monitor them very closely, both our staff and patients, so we can pick up any spread very quickly and contain that as soon as possible," said Dr Soh.

Close contacts of cases in the wards which have been locked down will be isolated.

Swab tests within the four wards have been negative so far, said Dr Soh.

