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Four taken to hospital after multi-vehicular accident on CTE

The accident happened near the exit towards Cairnhill Circle.

SINGAPORE – Four people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicular accident on the CTE during the evening peak hour on Sept 17.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving four cars at about 6.50pm.

Three drivers – two males and one female aged between 43 and 62 – and a 19-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to hospital, the police said.

Two drivers – a 39-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man – are assisting police investigations.

Photos taken of the accident’s aftermath show that the accident happened near the exit towards Cairnhill Circle.

In one of the photos, a red sports car is seen with a damaged bonnet near a chevron marking.

Another photo shows what appears to be rescue personnel at the scene, with at least six other people nearby.

In an X post at around 7pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) alerted the public to an accident in the CTE tunnel towards AYE after Cairnhill Circle with congestion until Moulmein Road, and advised motorists to avoid lane three.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.