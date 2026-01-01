Four taken to hospital after fire in Sembawang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fire, which broke out in a unit on the 11th floor, was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet.

SINGAPORE - Four people were taken to hospital following a fire in Sembawang on Jan 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Jan 1 that it was alerted to the fire at Block 462 Sembawang Drive at about 3.15pm.

The fire, which broke out in a unit on the 11th floor, was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet.

A person from the affected unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival.

About 90 people from the affected block were also evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The four people taken to hospital were assessed for smoke inhalation. Three of them were taken to Singapore General Hospital, and one was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.