Four students with special needs design stamps for charity

Four Singapore students with special needs have designed a set of four stamps that went on sale yesterday, with all proceeds donated to charity.

Done to coincide with World Kindness Day, the effort was launched by Singapore Post (SingPost) at Minds Fernvale Gardens School. President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour.

SingPost is producing 70,000 stamps, which can be bought in a set of four different designs at $1.20, or individually at 30 cents.

SingPost will match dollar-for-dollar the sale proceeds, helping to raise up to $168,000 for charity.

The money will go to the Community Chest, in support of Minds, which helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The stamps can be bought at all SingPost post offices and philatelic stores.

The President said she hoped the initiative would raise awareness and change public perception of people with special needs.

"I am glad that SingPost has provided this useful platform for students with special needs to showcase their talents and creative potential through original artworks.

"With the support of corporate partners and wider community, it will shape a broader culture of inclusivity," she added.

The designs were created by Minds students in a contest in July. Each of the four Minds schools was given a theme to follow: My Family, My School, My Dream and My Hobbies. Judges from SingPost, Community Chest, Minds, Singapore Philatelic Museum and the Stamp Advisory Committee picked the winning designs from 16 entries.

The four designers, who have intellectual disabilities, are Tan Zhe Kai, 16, Nurul Liyana Mohd Arshad, 15, Leong Shuyi, 14, and Diman Mamat, 14. Each received a $1,000 cash prize from SingPost.

The stamps will be affixed on the envelopes of all Season's Greetings cards mailed from the President's Office during the year-end festive period.

Minds chief executive Kelvin Koh said: "SingPost not only gave our students a canvas to express what matters most to them - their hobbies, school, family and dreams - but more importantly, they honoured our students' talents."

Teenager Diman's drawing, based on My Hobbies, shows him and his friends playing in a park. He said: "I'm very happy my stamp was selected. My hobby is that I like to play with my friends, riding bicycles, running and playing on the scooter in the park near my house."