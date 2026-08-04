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Four people taken to hospital, one unconscious, after accident on SLE

The accident involved a car and three motorcycles on the SLE during the morning rush hour on Aug 4.

SINGAPORE – Four people were taken to hospital, one of them unconscious , after an accident between a car and three motorcycles on the SLE during the morning rush hour on Aug 4.

In a media reply, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred on the SLE towards the CTE, near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit, at about 7.50am .

Two male motorcyclists and a male pillion rider, aged between 24 and 31 , were taken conscious to hospital, and a 58-year-old male motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the incident show two motorcyclists lying on the road in the middle of three lanes surrounded by at least four people. A person is also seen helping to direct traffic.

Last week, a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving his vehicle and a trailer on the SLE.

Road safety in Singapore has reached its most dangerous level in years, with traffic fatalities hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.

There were 142 deaths in 2024.

The number of injured people also increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

While motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.