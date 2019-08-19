Four people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Jurong West flat

SINGAPORE -Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Jurong West on Sunday evening (Aug 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire in a fifth-floor unit of Block 158 Yung Loh Road at about 7.45pm and put out the fire with a water jet.

Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

They include a woman who was rescued from the kitchen ledge by firefighters.

A video by Twitter user Irsyad Syahmi shows plumes of thick smoke from the flat.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.