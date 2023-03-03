Four people taken to hospital after car hits man, crashes into building

SINGAPORE - Four people were taken to hospital after a car hit a man and then rammed into a building on Thursday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Besar and Mayo Street at 8.35pm.

The police said the 68-year-old driver is assisting in investigations.

In a video circulated online, a white BMW sedan is seen knocking down a pedestrian and two road signs and crashing into Hotel 81 along Jalan Besar, after it veered off course to the right.

Photographs of the accident scene by Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News show the car with a badly damaged front, outside a Cheers outlet located in Hotel 81.

The glass door of the convenience store, which is listed online as permanently closed, was also shattered.

According to the Chinese newspaper, there was a notice saying that the store had stopped operating since October 2022.

A nearby metal railing was mangled and dislodged.

The four people taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by SCDF are aged between 32 and 68, said the police, adding that they were conscious at the time.