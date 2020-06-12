Four of the five new community cases are asymptomatic

Four of the five community cases reported yesterday do not have Covid-19 symptoms and were detected through proactive screening, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All four, who hold work passes or work permits, are either in essential services or are contacts of previous cases.

One is a security guard at a dormitory in Tampines Street 62, another is a worker in an unspecified essential service, and the other two are housemates of previously confirmed cases and were already under quarantine.

The fifth community case and the only Singaporean is a 78-year-old man who began showing symptoms on June 4. He is currently unlinked to previous cases.

MOH said three of the five are no longer infectious, and may have been infected some time ago. Results for the other two are pending.

The average number of new daily community cases has gone up from six cases two weeks ago to eight in the past week. Unlinked community cases have also increased from one to four over the same period.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the other 416 new cases.

Also, a 44-year-old Indian male national who died on Monday of ischaemic heart disease was found to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He had developed chest and abdominal pain on May 28, and had sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic.

On Monday, he was found unconscious in his home and was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he died.

Update on cases

New cases: 422 In community: 5 (1 Singaporean, 2 work pass holders, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 416 Active cases: 12,076 In hospitals: 227 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 11,849 Deaths: 25 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 27,276 Discharged yesterday: 753 TOTAL CASES: 39,387

Nine other people have died of other causes while testing positive for Covid-19. Twenty-five others have died of the coronavirus.

As for the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, Pioneer Mall and FairPrice Xtra at Jem have been added to the list, and those who were there during the specified times should monitor their health for two weeks.

One infected person was at the Jem supermarket on June 6 from 3pm to 4pm, and another was at Pioneer Mall on June 8 from 9am to 10.15am.

Six new dormitory clusters were announced yesterday. They are at 15 Kaki Bukit Crescent, 9 Kian Teck Drive, 1A Pioneer Sector Walk, Potong Pasir Avenue 1, 214 Tagore Lane and 200A Tuas South Boulevard.

With 753 new cases discharged yesterday, a total of 27,276 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 227 patients remain in hospital, including two in intensive care, while 11,849 are recuperating in community facilities.