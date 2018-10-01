Four new members appointed to GovTech board

SINGAPORE - Four new board members have been appointed to the board of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said in a statement on Monday (Oct 1) that 12 other board members have been reappointed, while two have stepped down.

The changes take effect on Monday.

The four newly appointed board members are OCBC Bank senior vice-president Bojan Blecic; World Bank Group chief technology officer Lesly Goh; Ms Melissa Khoo, group director of the Ministry of Health's ageing planning office; and Integrated Health Information Systems chief executive officer Bruce Liang.

Mr Blecic is also the head of experience design at OCBC.

The two board members who stepped down are Professor Freddy Boey from the National University of Singapore, and Smart Nation and Digital Government deputy secretary Tan Kok Yam.

Both had made invaluable contributions to GovTech during their terms of appointment, the SNDGG said.

Related Story GovTech to get new chief in May

GovTech is a statutory board formed in October 2016 after the restructuring of the Info-communications Development Authority.

Following the formation of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group in May last year, GovTech was placed under the Prime Minister's Office as the implementing agency of the SNDGG.