Four new community cases, lowest number since June 11

Four Covid-19 community cases were reported yesterday, all family and household contacts of earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This includes a man linked to the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, which has 13 cases.

Meanwhile, there were five new imported cases, including a 27-year-old man who tried to enter Singapore illegally from Indonesia - the second infected person caught doing so this month.

Yesterday's local case tally was the lowest since June 11, when there were also four cases in the community. There were no new cases linked to the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre for the first time since it was declared on June 13.

All four of yesterday's community cases were under quarantine when detected, MOH said.

The case linked to the Henderson Crescent cluster is a 60-year-old Singaporean man who works at Lam Chuan Import-Export.

He is a household contact of an 82-year-old retiree who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday, and a 43-year-old domestic worker who was confirmed to be infected last Friday.

The man is fully vaccinated and had received his second dose on April 24. His serology test suggests the presence of early infection.

MOH said yesterday that 591 residents and visitors of Block 105 Henderson Crescent were tested as part of a special operation. Of these, 584 tested negative and seven, including the 43-year-old domestic worker, tested positive.

The other three local cases are a 56-year-old PUB engineer who had to be tested twice while in quarantine, a 37-year-old television installer working for retailer Best Denki and an 81-year-old retiree. The latter two had symptoms but did not report them.

The television installer developed a fever and body aches on June 17, but did not seek medical attention. He was later quarantined after being identified as a household contact of a Walt Disney administrative worker, who was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Friday. The television installer's serology test result is positive, indicating a past infection.

No new cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

Of the five imported cases, two are Singaporeans who returned from Pakistan.

The Indonesian man who was arrested by the Singapore Police Force's Police Coast Guard for entering Singapore waters without valid documentation was asymptomatic when tested for Covid-19 during isolation.

All five imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival when they tested positive.

In all, there were nine new cases confirmed at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's tally to 62,553.

There are currently 37 active clusters of infection, down from 40 on Sunday. This is due to the closure of three clusters after no cases were linked to them for 28 days.

These include the cluster at Chevy's Bar and Bistro, which had seven cases, and the Jem/Westgate cluster, which had 63 cases.