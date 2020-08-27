Four Myanmar nationals being investigated for allegedly taking part in public assembly without permit

SINGAPORE - Four Myanmar nationals are under investigation for allegedly participating in a public assembly without a police permit at Tagore Industrial Park.

Police said on Thursday (Aug 27) that the four individuals allegedly took part in the public assembly in support of a Myanmar political party.

A police report was lodged on Thursday regarding the incident.

Two similar incidents occurred in Singapore last year.

In December 2019, a 32-year-old Indian national was investigated for participating in a public assembly without a police permit.

He had allegedly committed the offence at Marina Bay, to protest against India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The man was believed to have posted a picture of himself on social media, holding a placard to express his unhappiness.

In November 2019, police impounded the passport of a Hong Kong restaurant owner as they investigated him for allegedly organising a gathering here for people to air their views on the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong.

The event was initially held at Kimoto Gastro Bar at The Sail @ Marina Bay, which then shifted to the public area near The Promontory at Marina Boulevard, police said.

Related Story Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit

Related Story Two Singaporeans being investigated for allegedly taking part in public assembly without a permit

Related Story Hong Konger who held illegal public gathering in Singapore repatriated

On Thursday, police said that foreigners must abide by Singapore's laws.

Public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act, and organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal.

Police said they "will not grant any permit for assemblies organised by or involving non-Singaporeans that advocate political causes of other countries".

They added that they will take action against anyone who organises or participates in an unlawful public assembly.