Four more people die of dengue, including 46-year-old man; 9 deaths so far this year

SINGAPORE - Four more men have died of dengue, bringing the total deaths this year to nine as of July 20.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Environment Agency said in a joint reply to media queries on Monday (July 29) that there were 8,020 dengue cases reported to MOH as of July 20.

Three men, aged from 46 to 77, died on July 16. Two of them lived in areas that are within active dengue clusters, in Eunos Crescent and Bedok Reservoir Road. The other man's last documented address is Woodlands Drive 50.

Another man, who was 70, died on June 30. He lived in Hougang Ave 5, which was within a previously active dengue cluster that closed on July 12.

In the last update given last month, there were more than 5,400 people across the island infected by dengue this year - more than four times the figure in the same period last year.