Unvaccinated 55-year-old among 4 new Covid-19 deaths in S'pore; 2,356 new cases

SINGAPORE - Four Singaporeans aged between 55 and 80 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Oct 2).

They are three women and a man, all of whom were unvaccinated and had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

It was the 13th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 107.

Eight deaths were reported on Friday.

There were 2,356 new Covid-19 infections reported on Saturday, including 1,938 new infections in the community, 412 new cases in the migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

The local cases include 513 seniors who are above age 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 101,786.

Since Sept 18, the number of new daily cases reported has consistently exceeded 1,000, and more than 2,000 since Tuesday (Sept 28).

As at Saturday, 1,422 cases are warded in hospitals - 66 cases more than the 1,356 on Friday.

Of these, 243 needed oxygen supplementation, and 31 are in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 233 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

Nearly 4.5 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

Read the full MOH press release here.