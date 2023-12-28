Four men, including two teens, detained for importing e-vaporisers

SINGAPORE – Four men aged between 16 and 24 were detained for their suspected involvement in importing electronic vaporisers into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

The Singaporeans currently are being investigated, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement on Dec 28.

On Dec 21, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint profiled and directed an arriving Singapore-registered car for secondary checks.

During inspection, officers found 25 pieces of e-vaporisers and related components hidden below the driver’s and passenger’s seats, within a bag of food and within the clothing of one of the men.

The estimated street value of the seized e-vaporisers and components is estimated to be more than $200, the statement said. The seized items and the men were later referred to HSA.

HSA’s investigations revealed that the men had bought the e-vaporisers and related components from a shopping mall in Johor Bahru and tried to enter Singapore using a car rented from a car-sharing platform.

It reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.