Four giant sculptures made of recycled wood hidden on Sentosa’s Palawan Beach

SINGAPORE - With large front teeth and eyes the size of rugby balls, four gargantuan statues of trolls from Danish folklore are now basking on the sunny shores of Sentosa.

Created by Copenhagen-based sustainability artist and recycling activist Thomas Dambo, the creatures known as the Explorers of Sentosa are made out of wooden pallets, crates and floorboards discarded in Singapore.

Hidden in various corners of Palawan beach, some of them even requiring short hikes into forested areas to reach, these sculptures, which are free to access, will be in Sentosa until 2024.

Clues in an interactive online treasure map will help Sentosa visitors in their hunt for the giant trolls.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) chief executive Thien Kwee Eng said she hopes that the public will experience a sense of mystery as they search for the sculptures in lesser-known areas of Palawan Beach.

She added: “We are excited to invite our international and local visitors to discover the giants and the sustainability-themed stories behind them.”

The four statues, which were unveiled on Tuesday, join Mr Dambo’s oeuvre of 97 other sculptures made out of recycled materials hidden in forests around the world.

The artist said his sculptures demonstrate the value of trash as a creative material.

“A lot of people are afraid of trash and don’t want to touch it, and we think that if we dropped something on the floor, then maybe it’s not worth picking it up again or it’s not as good as something that is new,” he said.

“But trash can become something beautiful, that can make people smile and make others happy as a beautiful material that we can use for a lot of good things.”

Additionally, Mr Dambo hopes that the totemic statues will teach visitors about nature through Danish folklore.