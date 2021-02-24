Four F&B outlets ordered shut for Covid-19 breaches over CNY, 234 people fined

SINGAPORE - Club One Min in Concorde Shopping Mall and Jin Jin Eating House in North Bridge Road are among four food and beverage outlets ordered to close for breaching safe management measures (SMM) after stepped-up inspections during the Chinese New Year period.

Thirteen outlets were also fined for breaching these measures, and 234 people were fined for failing to follow safe distancing at parks and beaches, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Second offender Club One Min was found to have allowed gatherings of more than eight people, and provided hostesses who intermingled with patrons on Feb 19.

The Singapore Tourism Board has ordered the operator to close for 20 days between Feb 20 and March 11. It was previously closed for 10 days between Dec 20 and Dec 29 for allowing groups of more than eight people.

"The Government takes a serious view of the violations by the operator and investigations are ongoing," MSE said.

The remaining three outlets were ordered to close for 10 days after diners were found consuming alcohol after 10.30pm.

The Singapore Food Agency ordered Stall Eight at Food Park Coffeeshop in Bedok to close between Feb 19 and Feb 28.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority also ordered Jin Jin Eating House and 200 HCM Food in Joo Chiat Road to close between Feb 23 and March 4.

Thirteen eateries including Shi Li Fang at Orchard Central, Rong Hua Bak Kut Teh at Waterway Point and Basil Thai Kitchen at Paragon were fined $1,000 each for breaches involving seating groups of diners less than 1m apart and for failing to prevent intermingling.

A total of 234 people were each fined $300 for breaching SMMs during the past two weekends at parks and beaches, MSE added.

These offences included gathering in groups of more than eight people and intermingling between groups. At Changi Beach Park, for instance, 76 people were caught, including one group of 20 people.



At Changi Beach Park, 76 individuals were fined for breaching safe management measures. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD





Diners at Food Park Coffeeshop at 69 Bedok South Avenue 3 (left) and 200 HCM Food at 200 Joo Chiat Road.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY, URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



The ministry urged members of the public and operators to remain vigilant and continue observing SMMs, as social interactions are likely to increase, especially on the 15th day of the Chinese New Year or chap goh meh this Friday.

"Where possible, members of public are advised to plan visits to potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls, F&B outlets, markets, supermarkets and parks, during off peak hours," it added.