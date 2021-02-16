Four days added to River Hongbao 2021

SINGAPORE - The popular River Hongbao event, which this year limited crowd sizes, has been extended by four days with a final show on Saturday (Feb 20).

The free event, held at Gardens by the Bay from Feb 10, features 24 giant lanterns, pre-recorded performances and a lion dance exhibition with artefacts from private collectors and organisations, some dating as far back as the 1950s.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who was there on its first two nights, said: "Many Singaporeans enjoy River Hongbao each Chinese New Year.

"I am glad that this year's edition has been extended, so that more can experience the spectacular offerings while keeping safe."

Around 23,000 people attended the event over the first four days.

Due to safe management measures, organisers had limited attendance to a maximum of 2,000 people for each 1½ hour time slot during the day and the two hour slots at night.

Mr Tan Aik Hock, chairman of this year's River Hongbao organising committee, said: "Many visitors have told us that they really enjoyed coming to River Hongbao in the new venue, as it is less crowded and they still get a taste of Chinese New Year festivities."

Last year, the 10-day festivities at The Float @ Marina Bay drew around 800,000 visitors.

The event this year was shifted from its usual venue at the Marina Bay floating platform and scaled back amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Plans for fireworks, live stage performances and an amusement park were scrapped.

But the pre-recorded themed performances included a Getai Night and a Xinyao Night, both featuring local artistes.

To prevent crowding, visitors are required to pre-register by booking slots online here. Bookings for the additional time slots open at 3pm on Tuesday.

The slots between Wednesday and Friday are between 6pm and 8pm, and 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

On Saturday, there will be four time slots starting at 2pm and ending at 10.30pm.

River Hongbao is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and the People's Association.



An elderly couple take a selfie at River Hongbao 2021 held at Gardens by the Bay, on Feb 13, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE





Members of the public visiting River Hongbao 2021 on its opening day before Chinese New Year, on Feb 10, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE





A lantern display that depicts a rabbit at River Hongbao 2021 held at Gardens by the Bay, on Feb 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

