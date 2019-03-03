Four-day lesson weeks and CCAs in the morning: More schools adopt flexi-timetables

SINGAPORE - An air of anticipation fills Christ Church Secondary School every Friday morning. The reason is simple: There are no academic lessons that day.

Students come to school in T-shirts bearing the names of their co-curricular activities (CCAs).

Textbooks are ditched for basketball practice, band rehearsals and other CCA sessions. Everyone is dismissed by 12.40pm.

Since 2010, the school has had in place a four-day lesson week. Academic subjects are taught from Monday to Thursday. Friday is a designated day for CCAs, and character and citizenship education.

It is among several schools here that have become more flexible in structuring curriculum time, with at least two - Clementi Primary School and St Andrew's Junior School - interspersing academic lessons with CCAs.

This differs from the traditional timetables in MOE schools, where classes are generally scheduled from morning till early afternoon throughout the five weekdays, followed by CCAs in the afternoons.

Christ Church Secondary decided to break away from this so that students do not have to stay back late on weekdays for CCA, said principal David Lau.

Though sceptical when he joined in 2015, Mr Lau has since become convinced of its benefits. Also, his concerns that students might not go to school on Friday were proven wrong.

"They turned up because they enjoy their CCA. Some even told me it makes Thursday feel like a Friday," he added.

In all, the number of hours spent on academic subjects a week is the same as before.

Ms Sarah Oh, 29, an English-language and geography teacher, said students are better able to focus as they do not have to juggle schoolwork and CCA activities.

Rishon Ranen, 14, a Secondary 3 student, said reserving Fridays for CCAs does translate into a more intensive schedule from Mondays to Thursdays, with classes ending an hour later at around 3pm or 4pm.

"But the teachers will try to make the last few periods of the day more engaging, such as by having interactive games and quizzes so that we keep awake," he said.

CCA attendance rates at Christ Church Secondary have soared to almost 100 per cent, with over 90 per cent of students attaining an "excellent" grade for CCA.

Clementi Primary School and St Andrew's Junior School have set aside a slot of about 1½hours each week so pupils can go for CCAs at the start of the school day.

The school tried out this new system when it switched to a single session in 2016, said Mr Liau Chie Teng, 49, who heads the physical education and CCA department.

It now sees almost full participation in CCA, compared with the past when some pupils would miss afternoon CCA sessions due to commitments such as enrichment classes.

Elsewhere, unstructured play is introduced during curriculum time. Starting this year, St Anthony's Canossian Primary School has set aside 30 minutes every Tuesday for Primary 1 to 4 pupils to play or take part in activities such as maths board games.

Punggol Primary School has extended its recess time by 15 minutes twice a week for pupils in Primary 3 and 4 so that they can learn through unstructured activities such as playing Scrabble.