Four-car pile-up leads to traffic snarls on CTE

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – Four cars, including a ComfortDelGro cab, were involved in a chain collision on the Central Expressway near Braddell, heading towards Ang Mo Kio, on Jan 6.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 8pm, the cab was sandwiched between two red cars. A fourth vehicle – a white sport utility vehicle – was sitting on top of one of the red cars.

The first two lanes of the four-lane expressway were cordoned off, and at least two ambulances were seen at the accident site.

In dashcam footage of the accident put up on the SGRV Facebook page, all four vehicles involved in the chain collision can be seen.

ST has contacted the police, SCDF, and ComfortDelGro for more details.

