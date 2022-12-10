Four books by SPH Media claim top prizes at Popular’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Two books published by Focus Publishing also bagged the first and second prizes in the Chinese books category. The Mandarin version of Plantation To Parliament: My Story So Far took the top spot, while a book by author Huang Mingde, where he recounts what he had learnt from taking care of his dementia-stricken mother, came in second.

The awards were given out on the second day of Popular bookstore’s annual BookFest@Singapore, held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event is open to the public until Dec 18.

Ms Raneetha Rajaratnam, director of programmes and services for the archives and libraries group at National Library Board, who was guest of honour at the awards, said: “We learn from the life experiences of successful personalities such as Fandi Ahmad and Lee Bee Wah, delve into the minds of esteemed politicians, dig deeper into historical stories of Singapore and continue to solve mysteries with Sherlock Sam.

“These titles also allow us to glean insights into other people’s experiences, their struggles and achievements, and encourage us to explore, discover and, most importantly, cultivate empathy.”

Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice, a biography written by the former football striker with author Durga Poonambalam, was one of the shortlisted candidates in the English (adult) category.

Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram, part of the local children’s book series Sherlock Sam, won the third prize in the English (children) category. It was written by A. J. Low – the husband-and-wife writing team of Mr Adan Jimenez and Ms Felicia Low-Jimenez.

The Popular awards, now in the 11th year, aim to recognise and reward local authors and writing. Winners were chosen based on public voting done between Aug 26 and Oct 31, with a total of 30 shortlisted candidates in three categories.

Mr Tin It Phong, finance director of Popular Holdings, said: “This year’s nominated titles are diverse in topics across all age groups, ranging from biographies of local figures to adventure-filled children’s books and more.

“It is worth noting and celebrating that the works our local writers are creating have become increasingly varied and intriguing.”