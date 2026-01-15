Four arrested, 103 summonses issued in New Year’s Eve traffic enforcement blitz

SINGAPORE – Four motorists were arrested, while 103 summonses were issued to errant drivers in an islandwide night enforcement blitz on Dec 31 by the Traffic Police (TP).

The police said in a statement on Jan 15 the four motorists, aged between 32 and 53, were arrested for various offences, including driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid licence.

Summonses were issued for offences including using a mobile communication device while driving, speeding and using an unapproved helmet, said the police.

A total of 89 vehicles were stopped during the enforcement operation.

Anyone convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol faces a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to 12 months in jail, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000, and up to two years in jail. They may also be disqualified from driving.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid licence will face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both. Their vehicle may also be forfeited.

The offence of using a mobile communication device while driving carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may also face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Those found guilty of speeding may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders will face a fine of $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. They may also be disqualified from driving.

The offence of using an unapproved helmet carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.