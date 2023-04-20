Founders’ Memorial launches exhibition to get public feedback for planning of eventual galleries

SINGAPORE – It was a major agricultural activity and a source of livelihood for some but, owing to environmental concerns, pig farming was phased out and stopped in Singapore in 1984.

Among those affected was farmer Tan Kah Hoe, whose family had reared pigs in Kampong San Teng – present-day Bishan – from the 1930s to the 1970s, and in 1978 gave up the life they had known for decades by moving to a three-room Housing Board flat in Ang Mo Kio.

A weighing scale made of wood and metal that was once used on their farm to weigh live pigs now lies in the National Museum of Singapore as part of a new exhibition by the Founders’ Memorial, which is set to open in 2027 at Bay East Garden in Gardens by the Bay.

Called Semangat Yang Baru: Forging A New Singapore Spirit, the exhibition, which was launched on Thursday, features stories about the dilemmas and decisions that pioneer Singaporeans and leaders faced from the 1950s to the 1970s – Singapore’s nation-building years.

These challenges are presented through items and stories contributed by the public and from government institutions, such as the pig scale, which the Founders’ Memorial used as a lead-in to tell of competing environmental and economic priorities that confronted policymakers in Singapore’s early years, as well as the sacrifices made by the farmers who had to be resettled.

Following a call for public contributions to the memorial in April 2022, the institution has received more than 900 stories and artefacts. Founders’ Memorial director Wong Hong Suen said that most of these came from members of the public, and highlighted some, such as the pig scale, that exemplify episodes and challenges from Singapore’s early years.

Another public contribution on display is a set of posters that remind visitors of how funds were raised to build the old National Stadium in Kallang.

Two million coupons were distributed by Singapore Pools in 1968 for its new Toto game, with proceeds from the tickets used to fund the stadium’s construction.

But this initiative did not receive all-round support, noted a write-up at the exhibition, which said an adjournment motion that objected to the introduction of legalised gambling was raised in Parliament in December that year.