Founder of Singapore Cancer Registry K. Shanmugaratnam dies aged 97

SINGAPORE - The founder of the Singapore Cancer Registry, Professor Kanagaratnam Shanmugaratnam, died on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at the age of 97.

A prominent figure in the field of pathology, he held the position of emeritus consultant at the National University Hospital and was emeritus professor of pathology at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

He earned a PHD in pathology from the University of London and served as the head of many international bodies over the years, such as the International Council of Societies of Pathology (1974-1978) and International Association of Cancer Registries (1984-1988).

Prof Shanmugaratnam - the father of Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam - is also known for establishing the Singapore Cancer Registry in 1967, to provide data on cancer trends in the country.

It was the first comprehensive, population-based cancer registry in South-east Asia. Prof Shanmugaratnam served as its director from 1968 to 2002.

He is also credited as being largely responsible for developing the World Health Organisation's classification of nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a cancer of the upper respiratory tract.

Professor John Wong, the current chief executive of the National University Health System, said in a 2009 interview that Prof Shanmugaratnam was a great source of inspiration for him.

He also described Prof Shanmugaratnam as a fantastic teacher, a great mentor and a living legend.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye, in a statement on Sunday, paid tribute to Prof Shanmugaratnam, calling him a much respected and revered luminary in the community, and an inspiration to all who knew him.

"His keen intellect and dedication to his work and research in pathology were legendary," said Prof Tan.

"The university mourns the loss of a giant in Singapore medicine. Our deepest condolences go out to Prof Shanmugaratnam’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”